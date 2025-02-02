Brighton star completes January exit ahead of deadline day after 'frustrating time'

Brighton full backs head to Ligue 1

Valentin Barco has joined Strasbourg on loan, after the Argentinian was recalled from Sevilla.

Left-back Barco joined Albion a year ago from Boca Juniors for around £8m, and joined Sevilla on loan this summer — but had only featured eight times during the first half of the season.

The Ligue 1 side, managed by former Brighton man Liam Rosenior, have an obligation to buy the 20-year-old at the end of the season, which is believed to be around £10m.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said, “It is important for Valentin to play, and this gives him that chance to get games.

“He had a frustrating time with Sevilla, but this gives him a fresh start and new opportunity. We wish him well for the second half of the season.”

Barco made seven appearances for Albion last season; he has also represented his country at senior level, making his debut in March last year.

Brighton are currently short in the left back position as Pervis Estupinan (muscular) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are struggling with injuries.

Full back Tariq Lamptey, more often used as a right back, has started the last two Premier League matches on the left of the defence.

Lamptey is out of contract this summer and last week was linked with a move to Ajax, which was strongly rejected by Brighton.

Brighton are 10th in the Premier League after yesterday’s 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest and are next in action this Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

"I always lift myself because I know it's part of the business,” said Hurzeler after the painful loss at Forest. “Although I'm young and new in the Premier League, I'm sure I will find solutions because in the end it's always part of the truth that getting bad losses is part of the journey.

"Part of the process and therefore you have to go through it. Being successful is not a comfortable journey and therefore I'm someone who really trusts the process, focusing on the process and in the end it's a tough result, it's one game and I will lift myself up quite easily and then it's about me also to take the responsibility to support my players and to give them the right advice and the right solutions to get back on the winning track.”