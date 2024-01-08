The latest team and injury news from Brighton and Hove Albion

All concerned at Brighton and Hove Albion will be hoping the worst of their injury issues are now behind them.

Roberto De Zerbi’s squad has been stretched to the very limit at times this term as they juggled the demands of Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup football.

Brighton, for the most part, have they coped well as De Zerbi has figured out creative solutions to his injury issues and guided to the knockout stages of the Europa League, the fourth round of the FA Cup – all while maintaining a lofty spot in the top flight. A huge plus has been the emergence of young Jack Hinshelwood, who has enjoyed greater playing time due to the abundance of injuries.

Hinshelwood, 18, was used by De Zerbi during the pre-season tour in America as part of the Premier League Summer Series. He impressed at right back during the tune-up match, which has stood him in fine stead for the season. Facundo Buonanotte has also played more than many expected and he too now looks a more established Premier League player, having initially struggled at times with the physicality of the top flight.

The Seagulls now enjoy a mini-break in Dubai and the Italian head coach will hope for more positive news on the injury front as the re-start their campaign on against Wolves at the AMEX on January 22.

Here’s the latest injury news, including De Zerbi’s expected time frame for Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati to return...

1 . Adam Webster - cramp Started at West Ham and suffered badly with cramp and had to be withdrawn. Missed the Stoke match but should be available for selection against Wolves on Jan 22 Photo: Nathan Stirk

2 . Kaoru Mitoma - ankle/foot Despite injury, he was selected for Japan at the Asia Cup. All being well. he should be fit on his return. The final is on Feb 10. Photo: Ryan Pierse

3 . Julio Enciso - knee De Zerbi said last week that the Paraguay playmaker is expected to be out for another five weeks Photo: Clive Mason