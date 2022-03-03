Brighton star lines-up with Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice and Wilfried Zaha as supercomputer ranks top players outside 'big six'

Brighton have enjoyed a decent season and are 10th in the Premier League

The research is based on Premier League data from this season. By using 90-minute performance stats for outfield players and 14 for goalkeepers, they have built a statistical profile of each player which is tailored by position. Best-premier-league-players-outside-of-the-big-sixIt also factors in both their attacking and defensive contributions. Players were sorted and grouped by shared position and their profiles were input into the ranking algorithm.

The Brighton player was top ranked in his position overall, and it was his ability on the ball that really set him apart.

He ranked second for passes completed per 90 (63.2) with only teammate Lewis Dunk registering more (69.4).

He was the top performer for total touches per 90 (86.5), progressive passes (4.54), and progressive carries (5.46).

He has registered more progressive passes per 90 in the league this season than John Stones (3.16), Harry Maguire (3.04), and Ben White (2.64).