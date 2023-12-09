BREAKING

Brighton star makes 'difficult' admission after Albion held by Burnley

Simon Adingra’s header was’t enough for a win as Brighton and Hove Albion drew to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley 1-1.
By Henry Bryant
Published 9th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion hosted Burnley on Saturday, December 9. The match ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the home side, as they saw multiple chances either wide or saved by opposition keeper James Trafford. The 21-year-old keeper has come in as The Clarets number one and performed remarkably well.

Trafford commented after the game about what it’s been like recently for his club and his performances.

He said: “I’m under no illusion that it's been tough, especially my first few games were extremely tough. it was completely new to the team.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“But as every game has gone on I’ve managed make my performances bigger and better quite quickly, and I feel like as a team belong in the in the league and belong in the position I'm in.”

Bart Verbruggen was also full of praise to the England U21 keeper.

After the draw with Burnley, he said: "You hope you're gonna win the game and you don't really care how that happens, or who has to make mistakes.

"At the end of the day, I can only say congratulations to Trafford, he played an amazing game. I'm always like that, you know, after the game, I have to give credit where credit's deserved, you know, he deserves it today and really good for him. I do feel like we were unlucky as it was a difficult game today though.”

