Brighton star makes 'difficult' admission after Albion held by Burnley

Simon Adingra’s header was’t enough for a win as Brighton and Hove Albion drew to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley 1-1.

Brighton and Hove Albion hosted Burnley on Saturday, December 9. The match ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the home side, as they saw multiple chances either wide or saved by opposition keeper James Trafford. The 21-year-old keeper has come in as The Clarets number one and performed remarkably well.

Trafford commented after the game about what it’s been like recently for his club and his performances.

He said: “I’m under no illusion that it's been tough, especially my first few games were extremely tough. it was completely new to the team.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“But as every game has gone on I’ve managed make my performances bigger and better quite quickly, and I feel like as a team belong in the in the league and belong in the position I'm in.”

Bart Verbruggen was also full of praise to the England U21 keeper.

After the draw with Burnley, he said: "You hope you're gonna win the game and you don't really care how that happens, or who has to make mistakes.

