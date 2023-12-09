Brighton star makes 'difficult' admission after Albion held by Burnley
Brighton and Hove Albion hosted Burnley on Saturday, December 9. The match ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the home side, as they saw multiple chances either wide or saved by opposition keeper James Trafford. The 21-year-old keeper has come in as The Clarets number one and performed remarkably well.
Trafford commented after the game about what it’s been like recently for his club and his performances.
He said: “I’m under no illusion that it's been tough, especially my first few games were extremely tough. it was completely new to the team.
“But as every game has gone on I’ve managed make my performances bigger and better quite quickly, and I feel like as a team belong in the in the league and belong in the position I'm in.”
Bart Verbruggen was also full of praise to the England U21 keeper.
After the draw with Burnley, he said: "You hope you're gonna win the game and you don't really care how that happens, or who has to make mistakes.
"At the end of the day, I can only say congratulations to Trafford, he played an amazing game. I'm always like that, you know, after the game, I have to give credit where credit's deserved, you know, he deserves it today and really good for him. I do feel like we were unlucky as it was a difficult game today though.”