Brighton star makes 'eye-opening’ admission ahead of Europa League match
and live on Freeview channel 276
Albion lost their first group stage game against AEK Athens in October, before earning a comeback draw at Marseille.
Back-to-back wins over Ajax put them second in Group B ahead of Thursday's clash in Greece, putting them one point behind leaders Marseille.
Ahead of their crucial contest at Agia Sofia Stadium, Scottish international Gilmour said the Seagulls are not overawed by this occasion and is confident their attacking talent can cause AEK's defence problems.
He told My Albion TV: "Our first two games it was an eye-opener for us, home and away, that kind of atmosphere.
"Maybe we weren't used to it but now we have grown into it and I hope with this one [against Athens] it won't be any different. We want to go over there and win."
He added: "We're an exciting team. We have got great players at the front who want to score goals. Evan [Ferguson], Joao [Pedro], Simon [Adingra], Ansu [Fati], the list goes on. We want to keep going as a team and score as many goals as possible and stop the goals going in at our end. As a team, we will get better at that."
A win on Thursday will secure Brighton a spot in the knockout round play-offs at the very least, where the second-placed team in the group have a double-header against a side who came third in their Champions League group.
However, if Roberto De Zerbi's men beat AEK and Marseille lose to Ajax, the Sussex side can top the group and advance to the Europa League's round of 16 stage if they match or better the French outfit in their encounter at the Amex next month.