Brighton star makes forthright West Ham draw assessment after injury return

Adam Webster believes Brighton were the “only team” trying to win the game in their goalless draw with West Ham.

Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion

The defender made his first-team comeback at London Stadium on Tuesday night after nearly two months out with a calf problem and put in a solid display in Albion’s defence.

While they kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season, the Seagulls had 68% possession and 22 shots to the Hammers’ six – leaving Webster to rue the solitary point they came away with.

"We’re not happy with a point at all, you could see there was only one team probably trying to win the game. On another night we might have been a bit more ruthless and clinical and we win it by two or three. The performance as a whole was really good and pleasing,” said Webster.

The centre-back has had a difficult year or so as he has been struck down with a number of niggling injuries that have kept him on the sidelines.

But the former Portsmouth star was delighted to be back on the pitch and downplayed any fears he picked up a fresh injury after limping off the field late on.

“I feel really good. I felt good tonight, I was really enjoying it out there. I didn’t want to come off but cramping in both your calves isn’t ideal! I am really happy, it’s nice to be back. Sometimes when you come back it can take a while to get back in the team and that’s rightly so,” Webster added.

