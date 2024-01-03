Brighton defender Adam Webster joked that he may have given the club physios ‘a heart-attack’ after starting against West Ham following a near-two month injury lay-off.

Webster lined up in defence alongside Jan Paul van Hecke at the London Stadium on Tuesday night (January 2). It was the 28-year-old’s first appearance since the 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on November 12.

It was only his eighth match of the season in all competitions – and he wasn’t expected to start.

"Webster could play a part of the game if we need him," Roberto De Zerbi said, in his pre-match press conference.

Adam Webster managed to play for 74 minutes at West Ham, before being replaced by Jakub Moder. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With Lewis Dunk suspended and Igor Julio injured, Webster was one of only two recognised centre backs in the squad – but a virus very nearly curtailed his return to action.

“After the Tottenham game, I was meant to do my last clearance session but I woke up on Friday morning with a virus,” Webster said.

"My family had it over Christmas and I thought I had escaped it but I hadn't.

"I couldn't finish the [training] session. My heart rate was too high. I tried but I physically couldn't do it.

"Luckily it didn't last long. I trained Sunday and yesterday [Monday]."

Webster revealed that De Zerbi asked him if he could play for 30 minutes at West Ham.

“I said I wanted to play 60 and I'm ready, even though I hadn't really trained,” the defender added.

"The day before the game, you don't do much [in training] at all.

“The physios were probably having a heart attack. I felt good Sunday training so I was ready for it.

"It was a good opportunity for me.”

Webster revealed that it was a calf injury that kept him out of action for six weeks, which he admitted was ‘frustrating’.

He managed to play for 74 minutes on Tuesday night before being replaced by Jakub Moder. He didn’t look comfortable leaving the pitch but reassured fans he is not injured again.

“I am fine, it was just cramp,” Webster said.