Brighton star makes 'uncertain future' claim, West Ham can trump Manchester United in £60m striker chase, Arsenal plot swop deal with Wolves

As far as Premier League debuts go, it could not have gone much better for Moisés Caicedo.

The Ecuador international was handed his first Premier League start in the heart of the midfield at the Emirates Stadium and Caicedo delivered a powerful and composed display.

The 20-year-old was part of a midfield that included Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu and the trio completely dominated the Arsenal midfield.

“I feel really good on the pitch and now I am really happy for my teammates for me and my family, because we did it,” said Caicedo speaking to BBC Sussex after the 2-1 win at the

Emirates. “My family are abroad but from there they are supporting me.”

He added: “Playing was incredible for me because I have played in Ecuador but not like this, with this atmosphere it is incredible for me I felt really good.

"I want to play every week against teams like Man City, Arsenal and Man United, it's a dream to play in the Premier League."

