Brighton star named in Premier League Team of the Week alongside Arsenal, Wolves and Man United men - gallery

By Derren Howard
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:10 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 15:37 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion produced one of the best Premier League performances of the season as they walloped Sheffield 5-0 last Saturday.

The result moved the Seagulls up to seventh in the league standings and keeps Roberto De Zerbi’s team in the mix for a top six finish once again.

“We need to have three or four wins in a row,” said De Zerbi. “I have seen the table. We are competing to find the same level as last season.”

A number of Albion players could easily have made Garth Crooks’ BBC Premier League Team of the Week… but here’s Crooks’ XI for the week.

Crooks said: "The Brazilian had to be at his best during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea. City might have gone 2-0 down if it hadn't been for the brilliance of Ederson, who produced an excellent double save, with the first denying Raheem Sterling his second goal of the match." Photo: Shaun Botterill

Crooks said: "He was outstanding. His ability to get forward, but also defend with equal measure, was impressive. He had a superb effort saved by Guglielmo Vicario when the rebound should have been converted by Hwang Hee-chan. He then produced the ball of the match in the second half for Pablo Sarabia, who should also have scored, and produced the block of the match to stop Dejan Kulusevski putting Spurs ahead."olves' most improved player since his arrival. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC

Crooks said: "It was Dunk's header across the face of the Sheffield United box that created Brighton's first goal and opened the floodgates as they won 5-0. Brighton were rampant, and clearly in no mood to repeat the performance they turned in against Luton Town, where they lost 4-0 to another team fighting relegation." Photo: David Rogers

Crooks said: "Murillo was the only person standing between West Ham's Michail Antonio and a free shot at the Nottingham Forest goal. The way the defender slowed Antonio down and then stood him up before dispossessing him wasn't merely impressive, it was defending of the highest quality." Photo: Mark Thompson

