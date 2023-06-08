NationalWorldTV
Brighton star ‘on the cusp’ of sealing a surprise free transfer exit as clubs near latest agreement

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their busy summer of transfer dealings with two players expected to confirm their departures this week.
By Derren Howard
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST

The Seagulls, who recorded their highest ever Premier League finish of sixth and qualified for the Europa League, are already preparing to lose Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina World Cup winner is applying the final touches to his move to Liverpool and the official announcement is expected to arrive today or tomorrow.

It going to be a testing transfer window for Brighton as they look to strengthen their squad in order to compete in the Europa League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and Carabao.

Brighton defender Haydon Roberts is close to leaving the club having progressed through the youth ranksBrighton defender Haydon Roberts is close to leaving the club having progressed through the youth ranks
Mac Allister's exit is a blow and fellow midfielder Moises Caicedo also continues to be linked with move away with Arsenal and Chelsea the main contenders.

But another player could also be on his way this week as Haydon Roberts is on the cusp of exiting on a free transfer. The talented young left-sided defender performed well while on loan in League One at Derby County last term and the Rams were keen to make the move permanent. But it is now thought Roberts, 21, favours a switch to Championship side Bristol City. It has been reported that Roberts spoke to City boss Nigel Pearson on Monday and a move to Aston Gate now appears the must likely. Hull City, managed by former Seagull Liam Rosenior, were also keen but it appears the Robins have gained the upper hand.

Roberts was born in Brighton and progressed through the youth academy and made his senior debut under Graham Potter in 2019 against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. He has had loan stints at Rochdale and Derby County and Roberts has also represented England at under-17 and under-18 level.

