All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Mullins has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal, for an initial fee believed to be around £100,000 with the potential to rise to £200,000.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Albion’s under-21s since he joined the club from Bohemians in January 2023, making 46 Premier League 2 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder joins the Blues after playing against them for Brighton in a pre-season friendly last weekend.

I didn’t want anybody angry with me

"I'm just happy that it came through with no issues and I was able to transition into here quite quickly, so it's worked out well."

The Irishman added: "I knew probably two days before that game that I'd be coming here after, so I was just hoping that I didn't cause any trouble during the game - I didn't want to come in here having anybody angry with me."

Mullins then explained why Wycombe - who finished fifth in League One last term - appealed him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really excited to start working with [head coach Mike Dodds], I think there's a clear project here and judging by his track record of developing young players, that's what I'm really excited to come here and do.

"I don't think I can think of a better manager for me to come in and start working with."

He added: “I think I'm a technically good midfielder and I'll hopefully bring goals and assists to the team, and creativity to help the club go where they want to go."

Albion’s technical director David Weir said, “Jamie has been an excellent professional during his time in our academy, which reflects in the fact he was captain of the under-21s last season. We wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has represented the Republic of Ireland up to under-21 level, making his debut in November 2024.

Jamie Mullins has a bright future at Wycombe

Wycombe Head Coach Mike Dodds said: “Jamie’s got a really bright future ahead of him in the game and we’re excited to bring him to Wycombe to develop his career and add another option for us in midfield.

“He was playing senior football as a teenager over in Ireland and has kicked on again in Brighton’s academy, so he’s well placed to come here and challenge for first-team football.”

Tom Stockwell, the club’s director of football strategy and Data Intelligence, added: “Jamie is a high potential player who can operate as a 6, 8 or 10 with his technical skills and tactical knowledge.

“Development of talented young players is a key part of our strategy moving forward, and Jamie definitely fits this profile, so we’re looking forward to seeing him in a Wycombe shirt.”