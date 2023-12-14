Brighton loanee James Beadle has been tipped to reach the very top by an Oxford United teammate.

Brighton loanee James Beadle playing for Oxford United

The goalkeeper joined the League One side on a season-long loan spell this summer and since then he has become the club's first choice between the sticks.

The 19-year-old, who was once a target for Chelsea and Manchester United before joining the Seagulls in January 2022, has also kept eight clean sheets in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Oxford teammate Cameron Brannagan believes the teenager has a big future ahead of him.

The midfielder told This is Oxfordshire: “He’s [Beadle] been ace. It’s great to have him behind us, and he’s a great kid, which is the most important thing. He’s come in and done fantastic, and hopefully he stays as long as possible.

“He’s great with his feet, with shot-stopping and his all-round game is fantastic. He’s a young kid, and just needs to keep building and working on what he’s good at. I’m sure he’ll play at the top, in my eyes.”