Brighton starlet and former Manchester United and Chelsea target tipped to reach the top
The goalkeeper joined the League One side on a season-long loan spell this summer and since then he has become the club's first choice between the sticks.
The 19-year-old, who was once a target for Chelsea and Manchester United before joining the Seagulls in January 2022, has also kept eight clean sheets in 23 appearances across all competitions.
Now, Oxford teammate Cameron Brannagan believes the teenager has a big future ahead of him.
The midfielder told This is Oxfordshire: “He’s [Beadle] been ace. It’s great to have him behind us, and he’s a great kid, which is the most important thing. He’s come in and done fantastic, and hopefully he stays as long as possible.
“He’s great with his feet, with shot-stopping and his all-round game is fantastic. He’s a young kid, and just needs to keep building and working on what he’s good at. I’m sure he’ll play at the top, in my eyes.”
Beadle is one of a number of talented young goalkeepers Brighton have at their disposal. Carl Rushworth, 22, has excelled in loan spells in League Two and League One, and now he is thriving at Swansea City in the Championship as well; plus summer signing Bart Verbruggen, 21, is battling to be first-choice in Albion's first-team with Jason Steele.