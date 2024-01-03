Brighton starlet Jeremy Sarmiento explains Ipswich Town loan transfer decision after West Brom recall

Jeremy Sarmiento has explained why he feels Ipswich Town is the right fit for him after joining the Premier League hopefuls on loan.

Jeremy Sarmiento of Brighton & Hove Albion joins Ipswich Town on loan

The 21-year-old had his season-long loan spell at fellow Championship side West Brom cut short after playing 21 times and scoring two goals, but crucially he made just seven starts for the Baggies.

The Seagulls have acted quickly and just days after leaving The Hawthorns, he will spend the second half of the campaign with the Tractor Boys – something he is thrilled about, especially as they were keen on recruiting him last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told Ipswich’s website: “I’m very excited to be joining Ipswich at a time when they have been on a great run since winning promotion to the Championship. Ipswich were always there, after interest in the summer which didn’t quite work out, but I’m here now and I’m ready to do my best.

“It’s happened quickly and smoothly and I’ve enjoyed my conversations with the Manager (Kieran McKenna), which made it clear this is where I should play, so I’m excited to try and show him what I can do and earn minutes in a team which plays a style I think will suit me. I am a direct player and like to get the fans on their feet with a bit of flair, which is a big side to my game, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi wanted the Ecuadorian international to play 30-35 games in a row this season and the club’s technical director, David Weir, feels this loan is ideal for the winger to kick on.

He told Brighton’s website: “This is a good move for Jeremy in terms of his development. We wish him every success at Ipswich and we’re looking forward to following his progress in the second half of the season.”