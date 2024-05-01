Brighton star's final-day picture becomes clear after another huge blow to Leeds United

Cameron Burgess of Ipswich Town celebrates with teammates Wes Burns and Brighton loan ace Jeremy Sarmiento at Coventry

Brighton loan star Jeremy Sarmiento is on the brink of helping Ipswich Town to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys moved a step closer to a top flight return following a 2-1 victory at Coventry last night. Sarmiento, who joined Kieran McKenna’s impressive team on loan in January, helped Town close out the win last night after coming on as a second half substitute for Nathan Broadhead in the 65th minute.

The Ecuador international has made 21 appearances for Ipswich since his move to Portman Road with four goals and two assists. Sarmiento is set to return to Brighton this summer and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2027.

The victory means that a draw against all-but relegated Huddersfield this Saturday will secure Ipswich’s return to the top flight for the first time since 2002.

Ipswich could become just the fourth team to be promoted consecutively from the third division to the Premier League since 1992 after Watford, rivals Norwich and Southampton.

Kieffer Moore’s early goal at Coventry was cancelled out by Haji Wright’s second-half equaliser for the Sky Blues, but Cameron Burgess fired the visitors back ahead minutes later to put Town on the brink of promotion.

Burgess’ winner in the 69th minute took Ipswich three points clear of third-placed Leeds, who host Southampton on Saturday.