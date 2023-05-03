Harry Redknapp has named two Brighton & Hove Albion aces in his Premier League team of the week.
Albion were ruthless in their record-breaking 6-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Goals from Deniz Undav (2), Pascal Groß (2) and Danny Welbeck (2) fired the Seagulls to their biggest-ever top-flight win – and reignited their push for European football next season.
Here’s former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp’s full starting XI – which includes stars from Manchester United, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United – courtesy of betvictor.com
Harry Redknapp has named two Brighton & Hove Albion stars in his Premier League team of the week Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
2. Daniel Iversen - Leicester City
Redknapp said: "In goal this week it’s an easy one, Daniel Iversen. Leicester have had issues in goal since [Kasper] Schmeichel left but Iversen was outstanding against Everton and made some great saves. If he can keep this form up, it should settle the defence down and give the team a big lift for the last few games of the season." Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images
3. Pervis Estupiñán - Brighton & Hove Albion
Redknapp said: Next up, Pervis Estupiñán. Losing [Marc] Cucurella to Chelsea was a blow, but this lad has come in and done a fantastic job, he might even be an improvement. Brighton were brilliant at the weekend and Estupiñán was right at the heart of it. He was so positive all game and got a nice assist as well. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
4. Luke Shaw - Manchester United
Redknapp said: "Luke Shaw has a good season and gets in my side again this week. He’s made that centre-half position his own, every credit to the lad. He gives United extra speed at the back and great composure on the ball. Luke’s added a lot to his game this season, I’ve been impressed." Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images