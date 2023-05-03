Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
4 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Brighton stars named in Premier League team of the week alongside Man United and Newcastle heroes – gallery

Harry Redknapp has named two Brighton & Hove Albion aces in his Premier League team of the week.

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:33 BST

Albion were ruthless in their record-breaking 6-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Goals from Deniz Undav (2), Pascal Groß (2) and Danny Welbeck (2) fired the Seagulls to their biggest-ever top-flight win – and reignited their push for European football next season.

But which two Brighton players made the Premier League team of the week for game week 34?

Here’s former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp’s full starting XI – which includes stars from Manchester United, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United – courtesy of betvictor.com

Harry Redknapp has named two Brighton & Hove Albion stars in his Premier League team of the week

1. Brighton stars named in Premier League team of the week alongside Man United and Newcastle heroes – gallery

Harry Redknapp has named two Brighton & Hove Albion stars in his Premier League team of the week Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Redknapp said: "In goal this week it’s an easy one, Daniel Iversen. Leicester have had issues in goal since [Kasper] Schmeichel left but Iversen was outstanding against Everton and made some great saves. If he can keep this form up, it should settle the defence down and give the team a big lift for the last few games of the season."

2. Daniel Iversen - Leicester City

Redknapp said: "In goal this week it’s an easy one, Daniel Iversen. Leicester have had issues in goal since [Kasper] Schmeichel left but Iversen was outstanding against Everton and made some great saves. If he can keep this form up, it should settle the defence down and give the team a big lift for the last few games of the season." Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Redknapp said: Next up, Pervis Estupiñán. Losing [Marc] Cucurella to Chelsea was a blow, but this lad has come in and done a fantastic job, he might even be an improvement. Brighton were brilliant at the weekend and Estupiñán was right at the heart of it. He was so positive all game and got a nice assist as well.

3. Pervis Estupiñán - Brighton & Hove Albion

Redknapp said: Next up, Pervis Estupiñán. Losing [Marc] Cucurella to Chelsea was a blow, but this lad has come in and done a fantastic job, he might even be an improvement. Brighton were brilliant at the weekend and Estupiñán was right at the heart of it. He was so positive all game and got a nice assist as well. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Redknapp said: "Luke Shaw has a good season and gets in my side again this week. He’s made that centre-half position his own, every credit to the lad. He gives United extra speed at the back and great composure on the ball. Luke’s added a lot to his game this season, I’ve been impressed."

4. Luke Shaw - Manchester United

Redknapp said: "Luke Shaw has a good season and gets in my side again this week. He’s made that centre-half position his own, every credit to the lad. He gives United extra speed at the back and great composure on the ball. Luke’s added a lot to his game this season, I’ve been impressed." Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Harry RedknappMan UnitedNewcastleSeagullsPremier LeagueBrightonTottenham HotspurDanny Welbeck