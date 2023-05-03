3 . Pervis Estupiñán - Brighton & Hove Albion

Redknapp said: Next up, Pervis Estupiñán. Losing [Marc] Cucurella to Chelsea was a blow, but this lad has come in and done a fantastic job, he might even be an improvement. Brighton were brilliant at the weekend and Estupiñán was right at the heart of it. He was so positive all game and got a nice assist as well. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images