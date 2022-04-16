Brighton starting line-up: A Graham Potter tweak and big Neal Maupay and Adam Lallana call made vs Tottenham

Albion prepare to face in-form Tottenham in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off on Saturday and will be going into the game on a high having recently ended a run of seven games without a win with a 2-1 triumph over Arsenal last week.

Brighton have enjoyed positive results against some of the so called ‘big six’ sides this season and Saturday’s fixture sees them come up against another despite losing to Spurs twice already this season.

Potter praised his side for their results against ‘big six’ sides and feels Brighton could find themselves in a stronger position if luck had been on their side in other league fixtures.

Potter told a press conference: “It’s a good thing for us (results against ‘big six’ sides). It shows we have the capability and the capacity to perform well against everybody.

“But because teams are towards the bottom of the Premier League it doesn’t mean they are bad teams, they can still beat us that’s for sure. So it’s a constant process of having a level of performance that allows you to have some consistency.

“We had a penalty against Crystal Palace and played really well, maybe if we score the penalty we go on to win the game (drew 1-1).

“Similar against Norwich (drew 0-0). We have another penalty and, all of a sudden, the home form is not so bad. The small margins can go against you a lot.”

