Brighton starting line-up confirmed: Questions raised as star is dropped for West Ham clash

Brighton's Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard (L) vies with Leeds United's Spanish defender Junior Firpo (R) during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on May 15, 2022.

Belgian international Leandro Trossard has been dropped from the squad entirely as Graham Potter makes one change to the side that faced Leeds.

The decision has led to many Brighton fans questioning the midfielder’s exclusion on social media.

Adam Webster has returned to the Seagull’s defence while the rest of the 11 remains the same.

The only change to Potter’s bench is the inclusion of Enock Mwepu, who has not featured for Brighton since picking up an injury against Wolves in April.

Brighton, who have already achieved their highest Premier League point tally, can creep up to eighth with a win on the last day of the season – if other results go their way.

Brighton: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Caicedo, Bissouma, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Duffy, Offiah, Lallana, Mwepu, Alzate, Maupay, Ferguson.

David Moyes has decided to keep his starting-11 the same following West Ham’s 2-2 draw against potential champions Manchester City last week.

The only change for the London-club is the inclusion of Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph on the bench in the place of Croatian international Nikola Vlasic.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.