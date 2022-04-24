Brighton starting XI: Three changes predicted and Moises Caicedo home debut call made vs Southampton

Brighton can surpass their record Premier League points tally as they face Southampton at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Graham Potter's Albion are 12th in the Premier League standings on 40 points and victory against the Saints would beat their highest ever total of 41 points.

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard is on course to return for Sunday’s Premier League game against Southampton.

The Belgium international missed Albion’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday evening due to illness.

Seagulls defender Shane Duffy has returned to light training following a thigh issue but is unlikely to feature, while midfielders Yves Bissouma (suspension) and Jakub Moder (knee) remain out.

Sanchez - GK Capable of the spectacular but has also had a few wobbles this season

Veltman - D The reliable defender should take his place on the right of the back three

Dunk - D Had a run of games after injury and the Albion skipper is back to his best

Webster - D Expect the defender to return to the starting XI after calf and groin injury issues