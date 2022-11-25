Brighton’s talented young striker Evan Ferguson believes a January loan could benefit everyone ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Ferguson is one of the most promising young strikers in the Premier League but has found first team chances at Brighton hard to come by so far this campaign.

The 18-year-old from Ireland joined Brighton from Bohemians last January – despite interest from Liverpool. Ferguson has developed well on the south coast and scored his first senior goal earlier this season as Albion beat Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

He is yet to make an outing in the Premier League for the Seagulls but was called up for the Republic of Ireland squad last week and was introduced as a substitute against Norway last Thursday. Ferguson, who signed a new contract with Brighton last month until 2026, should be in contention to face Malta on Sunday.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Forest Green Rovers earlier this season

The striker is keen to see more first team action but faces stiff competition at Brighton from the likes of Danny Welbeck, Leo Trossard, Kaoru Mitoma and Deniz Undav.

A loan to the Championship or League One this January could well be the best option at this stage of Ferguson’s career with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Ipswich Town all reported to be keen.

“I think it (a loan) would benefit anyone, it’s just whether the timing is right. Maybe,” Ferguson said at an FAI Football For All – Futsal In The Yard event, via The Irish Independent.

“I’ll have to chat with the club and see what they want to do. That’s what loans are there for, to go out and get experience.

“If it’s the right thing for me at this moment, then we’ll have a look at it.”

Ferguson has been prolific for the under-23s and has made five senior appearances for the Seagulls. Previous boss Graham Potter always spoke highly of his young charge and new boss Roberto De Zerbi, who took charge at the Seagulls in September, rewarded Ferguson with a new contract last month.

