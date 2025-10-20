Brighton striker Danny Welbeck scored twice against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium | Getty

All the reaction from Brighton’s 2-1 Premier League win against Newcastle from the Amex Stadium

Brighton's veteran striker Danny Welbeck can still deliver for England according to former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino.

Welbeck was in sparkling form in the 2-1 win against Newcastle as his clinical brace sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls.

It was the 34-year-old's fourth top flight goal this term as the ex-Manchester United and Arsenal striker continues to deliver at the highest level.

Harry Kane is England's main striker with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins likely to provide back-up for the Bayern Munich man. England head coach Thomas Tuchel is though short on options in the centre forward role and Cascarino believes Welbeck is still more than capable of performing for England at this summer's World Cup.

Welbeck has 42 caps for his country and has scored 16 goals, with his last cap arriving seven years in September 2018.

I have no problem with Danny Welbeck for England

"On what he's capable of, there's not much of a debate," Cascarino said to talkSPORT.

"I wouldn't have a problem if he did get called up, that's for sure.

"Watkins has done a lot for Villa in the last few years and he's maybe the No.2 to Kane. But there is a big gap between one and two here, Kane is so far ahead of everybody and he has been for 10 years.

"But if it was someone you needed to add, I wouldn't have any problem in calling up Danny Welbeck."

Welbeck joined Brighton on a free transfer in 2021 after an injury-hit spell at Watford. He has made 140 appearances for Albion with 41 goals and 17 assists. His contract expires at the end of the season.

"Danny's a player that contributes in many other ways," Cascarino added. "It's not just looking at his goal record, it's not super impressive, it's decent, but he's still a very good team player

"I've never heard anyone say that he's a negative, anything bad about his approach and professionalism, he's just been a great senior pro.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Brighton give him another year as Danny is still very capable."