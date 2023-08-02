Brighton striker who scored in pre-season against Chelsea reaches agreement to leave

Undav, 27, is said to have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with VfB Stuttgart and could wrap up a loan move – with an option to buy – later this week.

The German striker scored eight times for Brighton last season and also featured in pre-season and scored in the Premier League Summer Series against Chelsea.

Undav struggled for game time under Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi at the start of last season but finished the campaign well. He arrived in Brighton for around £6m in 2022 after a prolific spell in Belgium with Union SG.

Brighton's German striker Deniz Undav looks set to seal a move away from the Amex Stadium

According to www.getfootballnewsgermany.com, Stuttgart – who finished 16th in the Bundesliga last term – are keen to wrap up a deal as they see Undav as the ideal replacement for Sehrou Guirassy, who continues to be linked with a move away from the German club.

Undav had started to impress at Brighton but he remains behind Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson in the pecking order, while the £30m arrival of Joao Pedro from Watford adds further competition for places at Albion this coming season. This move seems to make perfect sense for all parties.