Brighton summer signing criticised by Roberto De Zerbi linked with January transfer move

Mahmoud Dahoud of Brighton & Hove Albion

The German joined Albion as a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund last summer but he has struggled for game time in recent months.

The 28-year-old last played for the Seagulls in early December and has been left out of the matchday squad four games in a row.

Now, according to Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger, Stuttgart are in talks to secure a loan deal with a buy option before the January transfer window shuts at 11pm on February 1.

The report adds the two-time German international is ‘open’ to a Bundesliga return and negotiations are ‘well advanced’ between the two clubs.

This comes several weeks after De Zerbi said he wanted more from Dahoud, who has barely played since his reckless red card against Sheffield United in November.

In early January, the Italian said of Dahoud: “I have already spoken to him [Dahoud] a lot of times. I expect more and more from him. More quality, personality, energy, enthusiasm. I was clear with him. It can be difficult at the beginning in another country. In the end, we are competing at the first level of football and you need time, but football, sometimes, can’t give that time.”