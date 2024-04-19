Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion will likely have a major say in the title race and the battle for Europe in their remaining fixtures.

The Seagulls, who are 10th in the table, have six Premier League fixtures to go, starting with title-chasing Manchester City on Thursday April 25 at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Aston villa will now take place at the Amex on Sunday May 5

Roberto De Zerbi’s men then go to Bournemouth three days later on April 28 before a newly-changed fixture against Aston Villa. The Seagulls were due to play top-four chasing Villa on May 4 but that has been changed to Sunday, May 5 (2pm) after Unai Emery’s men advanced to the Europa Conference League semi-finals thanks to their shootout triumph at Lille last night.

Villa, who are fourth with 63 points, have impressed this season and are in a tussle with fifth-placed Tottenham – who are three points behind but have a game in hand – for a Champions League spot.