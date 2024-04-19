Brighton switch impacts top four race for Aston Villa and Tottenham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton and Hove Albion will likely have a major say in the title race and the battle for Europe in their remaining fixtures.
The Seagulls, who are 10th in the table, have six Premier League fixtures to go, starting with title-chasing Manchester City on Thursday April 25 at the Amex Stadium.
Roberto De Zerbi’s men then go to Bournemouth three days later on April 28 before a newly-changed fixture against Aston Villa. The Seagulls were due to play top-four chasing Villa on May 4 but that has been changed to Sunday, May 5 (2pm) after Unai Emery’s men advanced to the Europa Conference League semi-finals thanks to their shootout triumph at Lille last night.
Villa, who are fourth with 63 points, have impressed this season and are in a tussle with fifth-placed Tottenham – who are three points behind but have a game in hand – for a Champions League spot.
After Villa, Brighton travel to sixth-placed Newcastle on May 11 and then welcome Chelsea to the Amex on May 15. The Seagulls conclude their tough run-in against seventh-placed Manchester United at the Amex on May 19.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.