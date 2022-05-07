The Seagulls will look to record their first win at the Amex in 2022 when the Red Devils visit on Saturday evening.

They will also be keen to avenge a 2-0 loss to Ralf Rangnick’s men back in February at Old Trafford.

“Brighton’s form in April was superb. With wins away against Arsenal, Spurs and Wolves, they’ve shown themselves to be one of the best away sides in the league,” said Michael Owen in his BetVictor predictions blog.

“I never know what Man United we are going to see, but I thought they played well on Monday against Brentford. Ronaldo is ending the season in great form, scoring in his last three.

“I won’t be surprised if he scores in this one as well, but I fancy Brighton to get the win. 2-1!”

