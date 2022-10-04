Brighton talisman named 'star man' in Premier League Team of the Week - which includes Erling Haaland and Phil Foden

He's joined by Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Phil Foden after the pair netted hat-tricks of their own in the Manchester Derby.

The Belgian international has netted five goals, and provided two assists, in seven Premier League games for Albion this season.

The 27-year-old became just the third player to net a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

BetVictor brand ambassador Harry Redknapp has selected his Premier League Team of the Week for game week eight of the 2022-23 season, with Leandro Trossard highlighted as the star man following his incredible hat-trick at Anfield. Picture by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The last player to achieve this feat was Andrei Arshavin in 2008-09. The Russian struck four times in Arsenal’s thrill-a-minute 4-4 draw with the Reds.

Speaking to BetVictor, Redknapp said: “What a game that was at Anfield. Brighton were brave, and in Trossard they have someone that's been playing very well all season.

“He's caught my eye a few times, but to get a hat-trick at Anfield is quite incredible. Something he'll never forget - this week's star man.”

Brighton have looked impressive so far this season, with Trossard at the helm. He currently ranks second highest in the Premier League for overperforming xG, having scored +2.5 more goals than expected - bettered only by Haaland.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar approaching, Trossard will be looking to continue his form and impress Roberto Martínez ahead of the Belgium squad announcement.