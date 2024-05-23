Brighton target and ex-Man City ace set for Champions League club after advanced talks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bayern Munich are close to appointing Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new manager, according to reports.
The German giants have endured frustration in their bid to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, after it was announced in February that he would depart the Allianz Arena this summer.
After attempts to hire Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick fell through, Bayern have switched focus to Clarets chief Kompany, despite the former Manchester City captain being unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League this season.
Kompany was also said to be of interest to Brighton, who are seeking a new manager following the exit of Roberto De Zerbi – who had previously been linked with Bayern.
Reports on Wednesday night suggested Bayern were close to an agreement with Burnley to bring Kompany and his whole backroom staff to Munich.
Kompany, contracted until 2028, joined the Lancashire club after a mixed spell with Anderlecht in his home country of Belgium.
Under Kompany’s stewardship, Burnley stormed to the Championship title but it was a different story in the Premier League, with the Clarets losing 11 of their opening 13 league fixtures to subsequently go straight back down.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.