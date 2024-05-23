Brighton target and ex-Man City ace set for Champions League club after advanced talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bayern Munich are close to appointing Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new manager, according to reports.

The German giants have endured frustration in their bid to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, after it was announced in February that he would depart the Allianz Arena this summer.

After attempts to hire Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick fell through, Bayern have switched focus to Clarets chief Kompany, despite the former Manchester City captain being unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League this season.

Kompany was also said to be of interest to Brighton, who are seeking a new manager following the exit of Roberto De Zerbi – who had previously been linked with Bayern.

Reports on Wednesday night suggested Bayern were close to an agreement with Burnley to bring Kompany and his whole backroom staff to Munich.

Kompany, contracted until 2028, joined the Lancashire club after a mixed spell with Anderlecht in his home country of Belgium.

