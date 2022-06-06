Albion have confirmed their end-of-season released and retained list for the men’s first team, under-23s and under-18s.

Pascal Gross signed a new two year-deal earlier today; while Graham Potter has already confirmed Danny Welbeck will be with the club next season. He is set to sign a new contract this summer.

Technical director David Weir commented, “We are delighted that Pascal and Danny will be with us next season.

“Both are important members of Graham’s squad, having each had another excellent season in the Premier League, playing key roles in helping us secure our highest-ever top-flight finish.”

The club has also activated options to extend contracts for Alex Cochrane, who spent the season on loan with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, and under-23 players Tom McGill, Jack Spong, Lorent Tolaj and Ben Wilson.

Meanwhile Romanian international Tudor Baluta will be released on 30th June, after three-and-a-half years with the club.

David Weir added, “Tudor has been a great professional and a pleasure to work with during his time here, and he has worked really hard to breakthrough, but found his opportunities limited.

“We feel it is best for Tudor to seek a new challenge and we wish him well. We will assist him doing in that. I would also like to take this chance to thank him for his service to the club.”

Tudor joined us in January 2019 from Romanian side FC Viitorul Constanta, and also spent time on loan with Dynamo Kiev during the 2021/22 season.

Albion have also released under-23 players Adam Desbois, Lars Dendoncker, Ulrick Ella and Ayo Tanimowo; and under-18 players John Lucero and Jaami Qureshi.

