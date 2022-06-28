brighton-interested-in-rangers-ace-glen-kamara">90min understands that the Finland international has impressed Albion’s scouts and is viewed as the ideal replacement for the Malian.
Kamara played a key role in helping Rangers reach the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League final in Seville.
He made 14 appearances for the Bears in Europe. The former Arsenal youth player netted in the semi-final win over RB Leipzig and provided assists against Olympique Lyon and Red Star Belgrade respectively.
Brighton aren’t the only side interested in securing the Finn’s services.
RB Leipzig and UEFA Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt are among a number of Bundesliga clubs waiting to snap up the 26-year-old.
But 90min understands that playing in the Premier League remains a huge ambition for Kamara.
The Seagulls are seeking midfield reinforcements having sold Bissouma to UEFA Champions League-bound Tottenham Hotspur for £25 million.
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...