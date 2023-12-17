Brighton team news at Arsenal confirmed: Key forward returns to squad against former side

Brighton's Danny Welbeck has made his long-awaited return from injury at the home of former club, Arsenal.

The 33-year-old striker has been out of action with a hamstring injury, suffered during the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in October.

Earlier this month, Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said: “He’s very important for us. We are suffering playing without Danny Welbeck.”

The Italian has made five changes to the team which secured a dramatic victory over Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday (December 14).

Brighton's Danny Welbeck has made his long-awaited return from injury at the home of former club, Arsenal. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson come in for Jason Steele, Jack Hinshelwood, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro.

There are three changes to the starting XI from last weekend's home draw against Burnley, with Mitoma, Veltman and Billy Gilmour replacing Carlos Baleba, Mahmoud Dahoud and Pedro.

Ansu Fati, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso and Solly March remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has kept the same team which started the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend – after making multiple changes for the Champions League draw at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Former Albion forward Leandro Trossard is on the Arsenal bench.

The Gunners are arguably fresher for the match against Brighton, with key players rested and an extra day to prepare.

“For sure it's better to spend more days to recover [for Arsenal],” De Zerbi said.

"For us, it's an honour to play in Europa League. We fought to reach that target. Now we have to push, to keep playing. Keep the eye on the ball.

“Arteta is a great manager. He’s very young and his style is clear.

"I enjoy when I watch the Arsenal games. I try to catch something.

"He was very lucky because he worked with Pep [Guardiola]. Now Arteta is one of the best coaches in the world.

“He's another animated coach. The most important thing is the respect for the players, for coaches, fans. To show passion is not a bad thing if you respect everyone.”

De Zerbi confirmed that no one picked up any injuries against Marseille – which confirmed Albion’s place in the round of 16.

He said: “We have to recover energy – mental and physical – [but] the players who played in Europa League feel good at the moment.

"We have no problems. [Danny] Welbeck can be available to be on the bench and play one part of the game.

“It can be important to keep emotion in our head [after the late winner against Marseille]. In the same way, we have to forget the last game and be focused only on Arsenal.

"We lost points against Burnley, Sheffield and Fulham. We have to try to win a massive game.

“We have been focused always in every game. Nothing changes. Big teams are used to playing in different competitions in same way. You can't decide which competition is better.”

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Soares, Trossard, Nelson, Lewis-Skelly, Walters

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Milner, Gilmour, Gross, Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson.