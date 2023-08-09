So then, will Brighton’s £100m man take to the field against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium this Saturday?

It’s almost impossible to see any transfer – be that to Chelsea or Liverpool – completed in time but it’s debatable if Moises Caicedo is in the right frame of mind to play. The Ecuador international certainly wasn’t last Sunday for the final pre-season tune-up against Rayo as he picked-up a nasty case of transferitis. Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber diligently fronted up to the Sky cameras ahead the Rayo match and managed to keep a straight face when saying Caicedo had a ‘slight hamstring’ issue. The Albion player of the year was also given the weekend off so he can focus on preparing for the new season.

The 21-year-old featured twice in pre-season during the Premier League Summer Series in America. He was introduced from the bench in the 2-0 win against Brentford in Atlanta and then played against Newcastle in the narrow 2-1 loss in New Jersey.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi previously said he fully intends to have his star man in the team for the opening match of the Premier League season against newly-promoted Luton Town but that stance may have since changed. If the demanding Italian feels any player is not 100 per cent pulling for the team, they will swiftly be out in the cold – Leo Trossard and Rob Sanchez will testify to that.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is being tracked by Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of the new Premier League season

Chelsea remain favourites for Caicedo and so far their bid stands at £80m but Albion continue to hold firm on their valuation of £100m. A mystery bidder – believed to be Liverpool – also saw an £80m offer rejected.

Much focus remains on Caicedo ahead of Luton but overall Brighton look in good shape. De Zerbi has for the first time had a full pre-season and new signings Igor Julio, a £15m defender from Fiorentina, and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who arrived for around £16m from Anderlecht, have both bolstered the rear-guard.

Free transfers Mo Dahoud and James Milner will help fill the void of Alexis Mac Allister, while £30m record arrival Joao Pedro has looked razor sharp in attack during pre-season. Simon Adingra is a high-quality addition and the Seagulls also remain in advanced talks with Ajax for £35m midfield playmaker Mo Kudus.