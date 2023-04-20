Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton team news: Five ruled out and three doubts for Man United FA Cup semi-final

Brighton and Hove Albion have upped their preparations for the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium this Sunday

By Derren Howard
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Roberto De Zerbi’s team are planning for one of their most important matches of the season against a Man United team who have impressed this season under Erik ten Hag. Albion are seventh in the Premier League table and are still on track for European qualification. They have played some excellent football this term which has drawn praise from all quarters, including Man City boss Per Guardiola, who said this week that De Zerbi’s team are the best in Europe at playing out from the back. United though are third in the top flight and have an impressive blend of top quality in midfield, with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes supplying the the dangermen of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack. It has all the ingredients to be a high-quality encounter but Albion do have their injury concerns ahead of their trip to Wembley.

Here, Sussex takes a look at who has been ruled-out and who is a doubt for Wembley...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Man United Photo: BEN STANSALL

The former Liverpool man was spotted in training this week but the Wembley encounter is expected to arrive too soon.

2. Adam Lallana - thigh

No sign of the striker in training this week. Injured his ankle against Chelsea last Saturday and a huge blow for player and the team

3. Evan Ferguson - ankle

Tweaked his hamstring at Stamford Bridge is expected to be out for two weeks. A real problem as Tariq Lamptey continues to struggle for fitness

4. Joel Veltman - Hamstring

