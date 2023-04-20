Brighton team news: Five ruled out and three doubts for Man United FA Cup semi-final

Roberto De Zerbi’s team are planning for one of their most important matches of the season against a Man United team who have impressed this season under Erik ten Hag. Albion are seventh in the Premier League table and are still on track for European qualification. They have played some excellent football this term which has drawn praise from all quarters, including Man City boss Per Guardiola, who said this week that De Zerbi’s team are the best in Europe at playing out from the back. United though are third in the top flight and have an impressive blend of top quality in midfield, with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes supplying the the dangermen of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack. It has all the ingredients to be a high-quality encounter but Albion do have their injury concerns ahead of their trip to Wembley.