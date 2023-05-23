Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton team news gallery: Six ruled out and three doubts to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injury issues ahead of the clash against Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium tomorrow
By Derren Howard
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:21 BST

Brighton were in celebration mode after Sunday’s 3-1 win against Southampton all-but secured them a place in the Europa Conference League for next season. The Albion head coach will now assess his walking wound and pick his best available first XI capable of taking on the brilliance of Pep Guardiola's champions.

The Man City boss was full of praise for De Zerbi before the match as he said. "Pay attention to what I’m about to say because I’m convinced in what I’m saying. Roberto De Zerbi is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years.” It's a huge compliment for De Zerbi but he will be without a number of first team regulars for their last home match of the season.

Here's who is ruled out and who is a doubt to face City...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will prepare his team to face Man City

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will prepare his team to face Man City Photo: Mike Hewitt

The skipper has been playing through pain recent and is doubtful with a neck issue

2. Lewis Dunk - doubt

The skipper has been playing through pain recent and is doubtful with a neck issue Photo: Richard Heathcote

Has struggled with various injuries this term but could be fit enough for a place on the bench

3. Adam Webster - knock

Has struggled with various injuries this term but could be fit enough for a place on the bench Photo: Mike Hewitt

The experienced Dutchman will be assessed due to an ongoing hamstring problem

4. Joel Veltman - doubt

The experienced Dutchman will be assessed due to an ongoing hamstring problem Photo: Mike Hewitt

