Brighton were in celebration mode after Sunday’s 3-1 win against Southampton all-but secured them a place in the Europa Conference League for next season. The Albion head coach will now assess his walking wound and pick his best available first XI capable of taking on the brilliance of Pep Guardiola 's champions.

The Man City boss was full of praise for De Zerbi before the match as he said. "Pay attention to what I’m about to say because I’m convinced in what I’m saying. Roberto De Zerbi is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years.” It's a huge compliment for De Zerbi but he will be without a number of first team regulars for their last home match of the season.