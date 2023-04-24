Brighton team news: Nine Albion regulars struggling with injuries ahead of Nottingham Forest
Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi will assess the fitness of his players ahead for their Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
Brighton suffered an agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Manchester United in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and the players have little time to rest and recover ahead of the trip to the City Ground.
De Zerbi's squad was already stretched due to injuries ahead of the Man United clash and the Italian head coach had limited options from the bench against United and may have to call upon some of his fringe players for Wednesday night.
"To progress we have young players with big potential but to improve they must have the possibility to play,” De Zerbi said. “"But if you are 18 or 19 you can make more mistakes on the play. “We will be ready to fight and to play with the ball and try to command the play in another game."
Here's how the walking wounded are shaping up for the match against a Forest team battling to avoid the drop.