Brighton team news: Six Albion stars ruled out and four major doubts to face Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion are certain to finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League but they still have one more Premier League match to go at Aston Villa this Sunday.

Seventh placed Villa will be all guns blazing to beat Albion as Unai Emery's much-improved team are battling with Brentford and Tottenham for a Europa Conference League spot.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injury concerns for his team’s final match and will then start preparing for next season.

“Monday starts the toughest period in my season because without football it is difficult,” he said. “I am looking forward to starting the next pre-season. I think we have to work in this holiday because we have to build a new squad to prepare for the new season. I think we don’t need so many players.

“We have to understand if Caicedo, Mac Allister (are sold) – I don’t know which players can leave – then we have to bring very good players because next season will be tougher than this one.”

Here's a list of Albion's walking wounded and who is out who is doubtful...

1 . Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi will take his team to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Robert Sanchez - out Has fallen out with De Zerbi in a big way after being dropped in favour of Jason Steele Photo: Alex Davidson

3 . Jakub Moder - out The Poland international has missed more than a year of football with a serious ACL injury and will be back next season Photo: Warren Little

4 . Adam Lallana - out The former Liverpool man has not played since January due to a thigh injury Photo: Steve Bardens