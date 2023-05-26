Brighton team news: Six Albion stars ruled out and four major doubts to face Aston Villa
Seventh placed Villa will be all guns blazing to beat Albion as Unai Emery's much-improved team are battling with Brentford and Tottenham for a Europa Conference League spot.
Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injury concerns for his team’s final match and will then start preparing for next season.
“Monday starts the toughest period in my season because without football it is difficult,” he said. “I am looking forward to starting the next pre-season. I think we have to work in this holiday because we have to build a new squad to prepare for the new season. I think we don’t need so many players.
“We have to understand if Caicedo, Mac Allister (are sold) – I don’t know which players can leave – then we have to bring very good players because next season will be tougher than this one.”
Here's a list of Albion's walking wounded and who is out who is doubtful...