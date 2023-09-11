Brighton team news: Two ruled out and four major doubts ahead of Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion have injury concerns ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Saturday

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion is a doubt with a knee injury ahead of Man United

The Seagulls have started the season well and are sixth in the Premier League with three wins and one loss from their first four matches. Roberto De Zerbi’s men started with a 4-1 win against newly-promoted Luton Town and continued well with a 4-1 win at Wolves.

The only blot so far was the 3-1 home defeat to West Ham but the Albion recovered well and just prior to the international break, they walloped Newcastle 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from teenage striker Evan Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi’s men return to league action this weekend against a Man United team who have had a stuttering start to their season. Erik ten Hag’s men are 11th in the table and have two wins and two losses from four matches. They will be without attacker Antony as he has been allowed a leave of absence in order to address allegations made against him of violence towards women – which arrives soon after Mason Greenwood’s exit from the club. United’s other star attacker Jadon Sancho is also unlikely to feature after a public falling out with Ten Hag.

Brighton though have a few injury concerns of their own and here’s how they are shaping up ahead of their trip to Old Trafford.

Julio Enciso – out: The Paraguay international is out with a knee injury and is expected to return in four months time.

Jakub Moder – out: Has not played for more than a year following a serious ACL injury. The Poland international midfielder was expected to be available at the start of the season but his recovery has been delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ansu Fati – doubt: The Barcelona loan ace arrived late in the transfer window and watched from the stands as Albion beat Newcastle 3-1. De Zerbi said he was not fit enough to play against Newcastle and will assess his fitness ahead of the clash against Man United.

Carlos Baleba – doubt: The £25m midfielder arrived late in the window and also took his place in the stands to watch the win against the Magpies. Similar to Fati, his fitness will be assessed prior to the trip against United.

Danny Welbeck – doubt: The former United attacker missed the clash against Newcastle with a ‘minor problem.’ Welbeck has had the international break to get himself in shape and the experienced frontrunner will hope to be available to face his old club.