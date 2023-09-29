Brighton team news vs Aston Villa: Four players ruled out and four doubts

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of their Premier League trip to Aston Villa this Saturday, 12.30pm.

The Seagulls are flying high in the Premier League in third place with five wins from their first six matches. Key men are however struggling with injuries and De Zerbi will likely make a host of changes to the team that lost 1-0 at Chelsea on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup. De Zerbi defended his selection, with a number of first-team regulars having been rested following Sunday’s win over Bournemouth.

“We played good enough to win the game but to win you have to score,” he said. “We didn’t score in the first half when we had many chances to score. Not difficult chances. We were not able to score, then you keep the game open. I am sorry, I’m disappointed for the result because I want to compete in four competitions. I think the first XI was enough to win the game.

“We have to adapt, we have to improve, The young players have to progress, but quickly, because in football we don’t have time. I don’t want to make any excuses. It was the right first XI to win the game.”

Here’s a look at Albion’s walking wounded ahead of the trip to Villa Park…

Julio Enciso – out: The Paraguay playmaker remains absent with a knee injury sustained during the win at Wolves earlier this season. Has been pictured back in the gym but is expected to be out for another three months.

Pascal Gross – out: The Germany international missed the last two matches against Bournemouth and then Chelsea with a muscular injury. He will hope to be back to face Marseille in the Europa League next Thursday.

James Milner – out: The former Liverpool man is also suffering with a muscular injury. It is not thought to be too serious but Aston Villa will likely arrive too soon. Marseille could be a possibility.

Jakub Moder – out: The Poland international midfielder is making some encouraging progress following a serious ACL injury that has kept him out for more than a year. De Zerbi is keen to have him available but Villa is too soon.

Evan Ferguson – doubt: The teenage striker has struggled with a knee issue and illness of late. Looked off the pace in the first half against Bournemouth and missed the match at Chelsea. De Zerbi expects him to be available for Villa.

Adam Webster – doubt: Played against Bournemouth but De Zerbi manages his minutes carefully following calf, hamstring and hip issues. Missed the Chelsea match but expected to be available to face Villa.

Lewis Dunk – doubt: The skipper missed the Europa League match against AEK. He was patched up to face Bournemouth and then sat out of the Chelsea defeat. De Zerbi will be desperate to have experienced defender fit and firing for Villa Park.