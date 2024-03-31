Brighton team news vs Liverpool confirmed as Albion hit by another three injury blows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro was set to return from a thigh injury but his comeback has now been delayed, while midfielder Billy Gilmour and attacker Julio Enciso also ruled out.

The Seagulls are already missing Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and James Milner (thigh).

Gilmour sustained a knee injury that will keep him out for a ‘significant period’ while on international duty with Scotland last week and Enciso, who recently returned from a long-term knee problem, is now out with a muscular issue.

Roberto De Zerbi – who has been heavily linked with a summer move to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool – is keen to finish the campaign strongly and qualify for European football once again. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

On Pedro, who has scored 19 goals this season, Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "It's not the right moment to take a risk.”

The forward could be available for the trip to Brentford on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls are eighth in the league standings on 42 points from 28 matches with 10 games of the season to go. De Zerbi – who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Liverpool – is keen to finish the campaign strongly and qualify for European football once again.

A win would move Albion back up above Newcastle and West Ham into seventh place.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to keep up the pressure on league leaders Arsenal, who play third-placed Manchester City later this afternoon.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Díaz

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Dannis

Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, Lamptey, Baleba, Gross, Estupinan, Adingra, Moder, Welbeck