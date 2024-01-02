Brighton team news vs West Ham: Forgotten star returns as Roberto De Zerbi makes two changes

Adam Webster returns to the starting lineup for the first time in nearly two months as Brighton make two changes for tonight’s clash against West Ham.

Albion captain Lewis Dunk is suspended and Igor Julio picked up an injury in last week’s 4-2 win over Tottenham, so in come Webster and Pervis Estupinan for the 7.30pm clash at London Stadium.

Despite head coach Roberto De Zerbi saying Webster would be on the bench for this contest, and that Jack Hinshelwood was a doubt, the pair both start in defence.

Evan Ferguson is once again among the substitutes, as are Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Carlos Baleba, while De Zerbi has also handed under-21 players Imari Samuels, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, and Leigh Kavanagh a spot on the bench,

A win for the Seagulls would see them leapfrog West Ham into sixth in the Premier League table and even a draw would see them rise above seventh-placed Manchester United.

David Moyes’ team won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in August at the Amex to end a 12-match winless streak against the Sussex outfit.

Starting XI: Jason Steele, Jack Hinshelwood, Adam Webster, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross (captain), James Milner, Facundo Buonanotte; Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck