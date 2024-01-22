BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion have injury issues ahead of Wolves at the Amex StadiumBrighton and Hove Albion have injury issues ahead of Wolves at the Amex Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion have injury issues ahead of Wolves at the Amex Stadium

Brighton team news vs Wolves: 11 players out and four more doubtful for Premier League showdown

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolves ahead of their Premier League clash
By Derren Howard
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 15:50 GMT

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi hopes his side’s two-week break in Dubai will pay off when they return to Premier League action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Whilst league wins have been in short supply for the Seagulls, they are unbeaten in their last four matches including an FA Cup third-round victory over Stoke in their most recent outing.

With injuries continuing to be an issue, De Zerbi hopes the fortnight away will stand his side in good stead for the immediate challenges they are facing.

De Zerbi told a press conference: “I think it has been a good period for us – we have worked not so many days, but we worked well and we didn’t lose any other players, which is important for us.

“Last season was very, very important for us, the period in Dubai, because we had the time to know and improve better, both the style and the relationship.”

Here’s who is in and out for Brighton and Wolves...

The Brighton winger continues to battle back from knee injury. De Zerbi said this week he is hopefully he can return before the end of the season

1. Solly March - out

The Brighton winger continues to battle back from knee injury. De Zerbi said this week he is hopefully he can return before the end of the season Photo: Justin Setterfield

The Experienced Dutch defender is out with a knee problem and should return in around four weeks

2. Joel Veltman - out

The Experienced Dutch defender is out with a knee problem and should return in around four weeks Photo: Julian Finney

The Brazilian defender had hoped to be fit for this one against Wolves but is still struggling with a knock sustained against Tottenham on December 28

3. Igor - out

The Brazilian defender had hoped to be fit for this one against Wolves but is still struggling with a knock sustained against Tottenham on December 28 Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Barcelona loanee remains side-lined with a thigh problem picked up at Nottingham Forest last November

4. Ansu Fati - thigh

The Barcelona loanee remains side-lined with a thigh problem picked up at Nottingham Forest last November Photo: Steve Bardens

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WolvesPremier LeagueBrightonAmex StadiumStokeSeagulls