Brighton team news vs Wolves: 11 players out and four more doubtful for Premier League showdown

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi hopes his side’s two-week break in Dubai will pay off when they return to Premier League action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Whilst league wins have been in short supply for the Seagulls, they are unbeaten in their last four matches including an FA Cup third-round victory over Stoke in their most recent outing.

With injuries continuing to be an issue, De Zerbi hopes the fortnight away will stand his side in good stead for the immediate challenges they are facing.

De Zerbi told a press conference: “I think it has been a good period for us – we have worked not so many days, but we worked well and we didn’t lose any other players, which is important for us.

“Last season was very, very important for us, the period in Dubai, because we had the time to know and improve better, both the style and the relationship.”

Here’s who is in and out for Brighton and Wolves...

Solly March - out The Brighton winger continues to battle back from knee injury. De Zerbi said this week he is hopefully he can return before the end of the season

Joel Veltman - out The Experienced Dutch defender is out with a knee problem and should return in around four weeks

Igor - out The Brazilian defender had hoped to be fit for this one against Wolves but is still struggling with a knock sustained against Tottenham on December 28