Brighton team sign ex-Man City ace and Champions League winner in audacious transfer

Another Champions League winner joins Melissa Phillips' Brighton and Hove Albion’s Women’s squad for the new season
By Derren Howard
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 09:25 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion Women have signed midfielder Vicky Losada who joins the Albion on a long-term deal from Roma.

The 32-year-old brings a wealth of experience and the experience of winning trophies having previously played for Roma, Manchester City, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Western New York Flash.

During a highly successful career Vicky has won the Champions League with Barcelona, seven Spanish Cups, six Spanish League titles, the Italian League, the Women’s FA Cup, two League Cups, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Catalunya Cup on eight occasions.

Former Roma and Man City star Vicky Losada has signed for Brighton and Hove Albion Women

At international level she’s attained 67 international appearances and made her senior debut for Spain aged 19 against England. She was also part of the Spain squad that won the Algarve Cup in 2017.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said, “We are very happy to welcome Vicky to Brighton and Hove Albion. She’ll bring an abundance of experience to the team both on and off the pitch in the new season ahead.

“She’s achieved much success in her career and that will help drive the winning mentality within our squad. We are certain that her knowledge of the game will add to the identity that we are continuing to build as a group.”

