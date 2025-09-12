Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that David Weir has left the club.

A statement from the Albion read: “David joined Brighton as pathway development manager in 2018. After a short spell as assistant technical director, he became the club’s technical director in May 2022 following Dan Ashworth’s departure.”

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “David has served our club very well, but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction. I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future.”

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years, and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period. I wish David all the best going forward."

The club added that Paul Barber will continue to oversee all technical areas of the club, working with the existing senior team, until David’s successor is confirmed.