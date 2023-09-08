BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Brighton teenage striker Ferguson makes surprise loan switch to Championship with Blackburn

Talented young Seagulls striker to gain competitive minutes in the Championship with Blackburn Rover
By Derren Howard
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 18:01 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion Football ClubBrighton and Hove Albion Football Club
Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club

Albion striker Chelsea Ferguson is joining Women’s Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said, “This is a great opportunity for Chelsea to stretch herself in an environment where she can compete for match minutes in a league as competitive as the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is important at this stage of her development that she has the platform to grow within matches and Blackburn provides an excellent setting for her to continue progressing. We wish her well and we’ll be monitoring her progress during the season.”

Chelsea, 18, has been with Albion since the age of 16 and played regularly for our under-21s. She has made two first-team appearances.

Related topics:ChelseaBrightonSeagullsBlackburn Rovers