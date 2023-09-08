Brighton teenage striker Ferguson makes surprise loan switch to Championship with Blackburn
Talented young Seagulls striker to gain competitive minutes in the Championship with Blackburn Rover
Albion striker Chelsea Ferguson is joining Women’s Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.
Head coach Melissa Phillips said, “This is a great opportunity for Chelsea to stretch herself in an environment where she can compete for match minutes in a league as competitive as the Championship.
“It is important at this stage of her development that she has the platform to grow within matches and Blackburn provides an excellent setting for her to continue progressing. We wish her well and we’ll be monitoring her progress during the season.”
Chelsea, 18, has been with Albion since the age of 16 and played regularly for our under-21s. She has made two first-team appearances.