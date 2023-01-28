Brighton tell Moisés Caicedo to take time off until after transfer deadline amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Brighton & Hove Albion have told midfielder Moisés Caicedo to take time off until after the January transfer window deadline, according to the latest reports from BBC Sport.

The 21-year-old’s Albion future seems uncertain after he confirmed he wanted to leave the club in an open letter posted on social media.

The Seagulls turned down a £60million bid from Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday [January 27], and a £55million offer from Chelsea earlier in the month.

Albion have insisted that the Ecuador international is not for sale, and expect the midfielder to stay in Sussex for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion have told midfielder Moisés Caicedo to take time off until after the January transfer window deadline, according to the latest reports from BBC Sport. Picture by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The decision means Caicedo will not attend Brighton training at 11am this [Saturday, January 28] morning, or play in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against current holder Liverpool.