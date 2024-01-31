Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester could be on the move in the coming days

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca admitted he did not want Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to leave, but said the player’s future was now a matter for the club.

Dewsbury-Hall scored the opening goal after only three minutes as Leicester moved 10 points clear at the top of the Championship thanks to a 3-1 victory over Swansea.

The midfielder is thought to be a £20m January transfer target for Brighton, but Leicester want at least £30million for him. Newcastle and Arsenal also registered an interest in Dewsbury-Hall but it appears Brighton will make the decisive move – especially as it seems their German midfielder Mo Dahoud could be heading to VFB Stuttgart in the coming hours.

Maresca said Dewsbury-Hall had not been affected by the transfer speculation leading up to the game.

“I don’t want Kiernan to go – ask the club if we need to sell or not,” said Maresca.

“The only way we can do something is to sell players. I don’t think that Kiernan’s future was about this game. Kiernan is a Leicester player, hopefully he can play in the next game.

“Here, he showed once again he is in love with the club, if something will happen now, I don’t know.