Brighton to beat Newcastle and Arsenal to top transfer target as Leicester boss leaves it all to fate
Leicester manager Enzo Maresca admitted he did not want Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to leave, but said the player’s future was now a matter for the club.
Dewsbury-Hall scored the opening goal after only three minutes as Leicester moved 10 points clear at the top of the Championship thanks to a 3-1 victory over Swansea.
The midfielder is thought to be a £20m January transfer target for Brighton, but Leicester want at least £30million for him. Newcastle and Arsenal also registered an interest in Dewsbury-Hall but it appears Brighton will make the decisive move – especially as it seems their German midfielder Mo Dahoud could be heading to VFB Stuttgart in the coming hours.
Maresca said Dewsbury-Hall had not been affected by the transfer speculation leading up to the game.
“I don’t want Kiernan to go – ask the club if we need to sell or not,” said Maresca.
“The only way we can do something is to sell players. I don’t think that Kiernan’s future was about this game. Kiernan is a Leicester player, hopefully he can play in the next game.
“Here, he showed once again he is in love with the club, if something will happen now, I don’t know.
“He cares about the club and he has 10 goals this season, probably for the first time in his life, these kind of things, people don’t give the right importance to and it’s not a good thing.”