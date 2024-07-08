Brighton to conclude pre-season preparations against Spanish La Liga outfit
The final pre-season friendly before the Premier League kicks off and our first home game under head coach Fabian Hürzeler will be at the Amex on Saturday, August 10, kick off 3pm.
It will be Villarreal’s second visit to the Amex. In 2013 when they won 3-1 in a pre-season game.
Villarreal finished eighth in La Liga last season under head coach Marcelino, who returned to the club in November 2023 for a second spell having previously been in charge between 2013-16.
During that time, he led the Yellows to promotion back to the top flight and secured two top-six finishes.
Albion will head to Japan for two matches at the start of their pre-season build-up against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy at the end of July.
They also face Championship club Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday, August 3.
