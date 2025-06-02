Brighton to finally trump West Ham on summer transfer target – but on one condition

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton continue to be linked with a move for Southampton ace Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 28-year-old full back is soon to be out of contract with the Saints and has also been linked with Fulham and West Ham.

Walker-Peters made 35 appearances for relegated Southampton last term and has made 202 outings for the Saints, having joined them from Tottenham in 2020.

He has been a consistent and versatile performer for Southampton and it's little wonder he is attracting interest from numerous clubs.

A free transfer would be very appealing for Brighton as they look to bolster their full back options.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, who has been linked with Fulham, Everton and Ajax, is out of contract this summer and is widely tipped to move on.

Joel Veltman, 33, triggered a contract extension and will remain at the Alex Stadium next term.

But the experienced Dutchman struggled with injuries in the later part of last campaign and Walker-Peters would provide top level competition.

Midfielders Mats Wieffer and Jack Hinshelwood have also covered at right back.

Walker-Peters’ versatility would also allow him to cover on the left flank, where Pervis Estupinan is Albion’s regular left back.

Verdict

Brighton have been linked with Walker-Peters in the past but this time it feels a bit more realistic.

The two-cap England man would certainly be a fine addition for the Seagulls but it could come down to who can provide the best contract.

As a free transfer, Walker-Peters is in prime position to negotiate the best deal with a number of suitors.

At 28, this could be his last major contract and he and his agents will no doubt be keen to maximise this situation. In the past West Ham have trumped Brighton on personal terms for the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Crysencio Summerville.

Brighton will have a figure in mind but may not want to enter into a war of wages with West Ham.