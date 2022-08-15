Brighton to land Tottenham and Nottingham Forest target as '£15m' move 'reaches agreement' – and why Watford will gain millions

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton are said to be close to adding a third Ecuador international to their squad as they close in on former Watford man and Villarreal defender Pervis Estupiñán.

Brighton are believed to have agreed a deal of around £15m plus add-ons for the left sided player, who is seen by the club as an ideal replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Tottenham were also previously keen on the 24-year-old, while Nottingham Forest – who continue to be linked with Albion's top scorer Neal Maupay – were also interested.

Albion are short of options on the left flank after Cucurella's departure to Chelsea for £60m.

Estupiñán is said to prefer a move to the Seagulls and would team up with his countrymen Moises Caicedo and attacker Jeremy Sarmiento, who are both enjoying their time under Graham Potter at Brighton.

Estupiñán has made 53 appearances for Villarreal, having signed from Watford on a seven-year contract with the Spanish side for an initial fee of £15m in 2020.

He was with the Hornets from 2016 but never made a first team outing and had loans with Grenada, Almeria, Mallorca and Osasuna. It is understood Watford will receive 20 per cent of any fee Villarreal receive.