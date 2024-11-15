Brighton to make Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer decision amid Aston Villa and Newcastle dilemma

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton are one of many Premier League clubs linked with a January move for Chelsea’s £30m summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Seagulls tried to sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester for around £25m in the previous two transfer windows but the midfielder opted to join his former boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First team chances have though been limited for the 26-year-old and Dewsbury-Hall has seen just 43 minutes of Premier League action this term so far. It has prompted much talk of a January loan with Manchester United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brighton all said to be keeping a close eye on developments.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opted for Chelsea this summer ahead of Brighton

Chelsea are reportedly considering a loan with an option to buy this January for a player who is contracted with them until 2029. Brighton could however be reluctant to bid a third time for the former Leicester man, especially with so much interest from rival clubs.

Brighton also swiftly moved on to alternative targets after missing out on Dewsbury-Hall and have since signed midfielders Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord, Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce and Matt O’Riley from Celtic for a combined total of around £75m.

Brighton also have the experienced James Milner, academy graduate and England under-21 international Jack Hinshelwood and the excellent Carlos Baleba, who has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League following his £20m arrival from Lille in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweden international Yasin Ayari has also impressed in Fabian Hurzeler’s midfield this term, while Jakub Moder – who is out of contract this summer – also remains an option.

Brighton are also set to bolster their midfield ranks further this January with the addition of Paraguay’s Diego Gomez, who is arriving from Inter Miami for around £12m.

A serious move from Brighton for Dewsbury-Hall this January looks very unlikely at this stage.