Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Leeds United in the Premier League today

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will assess his attacking options ahead of the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Evan Ferguson has been excellent for Brighton this season and the 18-year-old has five goals in all competitions so far. He started the previous match against West Ham and played a key role in the 4-0 victory.

Ferguson is expected to start against Leeds United at Elland Road but Roberto De Zerbi did not rule out the possibility of fit-again Danny Welbeck playing with or instead of Ferguson.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck is expected to feature at Elland Road today

Welbeck has been struggling with calf injury this campaign but returned to Premier League action last week and netted Albion’s fourth against the Hammers from the bench.

"They can play together,” said De Zerbi to Sussex World ahead of the Leeds match. “Maybe tomorrow, I don't know. We are ready to play with two strikers, or two No10s without strikers.

"I think Evan is improving. He is playing well but he is improving.”

Ferguson’s form has taken many by surprise. The young Ireland international has an eye for goal but also offers a physical presence and focal point for the attack.

