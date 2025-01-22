Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton are set to recall their goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from his loan at Hull City.

Rushworth has endured a tough time in the Championship and has played just three times for the Tigers, mainly due to an ankle injury sustained last October.

The injury kept him sidelined for three months and he had to wait until earlier this month before making his debut in the FA Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Rushworth, 23, also started in the 1-0 victory in the Championship at Millwall and made his home league debut on Tuesday night in the 2-1 loss to QPR at the MKM Stadium.

Brighton’s decision to recall Rushworth is said to be a blow to Hull boss Rubén Sellés, who earlier this season opted for Ivor Pandur as his main man between the sticks.

Rushworth may look for another loan for the remainder of the campaign or he could provide extra competition for Brighton stoppers Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele.

So far this term, Verbruggen has been Fabian Hurzeler’s No 1 pick in the Premier League, with Steele competing in the cup matches, as he did in the third round of the FA Cup where Steele kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 win at Norwich City.

Dutch international Verbruggen has impressed this term and has been linked with a possible summer switch to Bayern Munich. At this stage, the interest in Verbruggen is reports and rumour but if a serious bid did arrive for the 22-year-old former Anderlecht goalkeeper in the next window, that could create an opportunity for Rushworth at Brighton.

Rushworth, who previously had successful loans at Walsall and Swansea City, is very highly thought of at Brighton and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027.

Brighton also have goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen on loan at Sturm Graz, Tom McGill at Milton Keynes Dons and the excellent James Beadle at Sheffield Wednesday.